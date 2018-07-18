Analysts Expect CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) will announce sales of $64.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CPI Card Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.12 million and the highest is $65.60 million. CPI Card Group reported sales of $65.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CPI Card Group will report full year sales of $253.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $256.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $263.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $265.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CPI Card Group.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.41 million.

PMTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

CPI Card Group traded down $0.03, hitting $2.07, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,356. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMTS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 85,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

