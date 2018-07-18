Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

CWCO stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.35.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.46%. equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,161.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

