Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.59. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $74.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,016. The company has a market cap of $990.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.68%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

