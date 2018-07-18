Analysts Expect Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bankwell Financial Group an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWFG shares. BidaskClub raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 price target on Bankwell Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,451 shares of company stock valued at $330,300. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 93,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWFG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $256.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.87%. analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

