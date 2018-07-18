Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $50.20. 15,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,949. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 84,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $5,035,288.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,358.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 140,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $7,172,720.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,056.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,208 shares of company stock worth $14,789,882. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $121,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 42.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

