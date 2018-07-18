Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $169,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,757 shares in the company, valued at $169,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $392,708 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers opened at $32.57 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

