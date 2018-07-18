Analysts Anticipate Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post $28.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $26.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $112.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.09 million to $112.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $127.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $125.22 million to $129.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.00 price target on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $340.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of -0.27. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.51.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $38,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

