Analysts Anticipate JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). JAKKS Pacific reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JAKKS Pacific.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.65 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 16.52%.

JAKK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,069,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

