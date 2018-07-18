Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.21. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $368.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.07 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 38.71%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. 104,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $94.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

