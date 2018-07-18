Analysts Anticipate Archrock Inc (AROC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will post $216.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.25 million and the highest is $217.00 million. Archrock reported sales of $197.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $887.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.21 million to $888.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $997.15 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.88 million. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Archrock traded down $0.15, reaching $12.60, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 418,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,809. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $914.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 2.90.

In other news, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $790,381.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,959.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,572.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Archrock by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Archrock by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Archrock by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 82,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Archrock by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

