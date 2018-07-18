Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.28). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 59.31% and a negative net margin of 67.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. ValuEngine lowered American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on American Superconductor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

American Superconductor traded up $0.11, hitting $5.01, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 8,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,039. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.21. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 147.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 165,813 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

