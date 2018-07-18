AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AmTrust Financial Services’ earnings. AmTrust Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AmTrust Financial Services.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFSI. ValuEngine cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of AFSI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 510,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AmTrust Financial Services has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

In other AmTrust Financial Services news, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $75,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Barry D. Zyskind bought 2,945,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $37,167,326.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

