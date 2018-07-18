AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter.
AmeriServ Financial opened at $4.25 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmeriServ Financial has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.15.
AmeriServ Financial Company Profile
Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.