AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter.

AmeriServ Financial opened at $4.25 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmeriServ Financial has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.15.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

