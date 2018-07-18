American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 15,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 264,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 92,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Leonardi bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group traded up $0.42, hitting $55.13, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 2,759,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,002. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.22). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American International Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.