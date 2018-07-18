American Airlines Group (AAL) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price trimmed by Buckingham Research from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded American Airlines Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Airlines Group to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded American Airlines Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.60.

AAL stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 92.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 675,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 646,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,079,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,366 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,176,000 after buying an additional 857,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,042,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,046,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,250,000 after purchasing an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,358,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 177,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

