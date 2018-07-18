America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Short Interest Up 47.0% in June

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,046 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 7,243,753 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,988,443 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AMX stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $19.91.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.09%. equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.4% in the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the first quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the first quarter worth $139,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.
