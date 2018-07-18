America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Short Interest Up 47.0% in June

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,046 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 7,243,753 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,988,443 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AMX stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.09%. equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.4% in the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the first quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the first quarter worth $139,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

