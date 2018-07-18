Amalgamated Bank Buys 8,965 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,436 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.7% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Applied Materials by 32.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 325,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 80,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Applied Materials by 81.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,439,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 646,079 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials traded up $0.98, reaching $48.28, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 15,306,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,182,015. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.