ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) Stake Lowered by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF makes up 1.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

