Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Ally Financial opened at $27.55 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,388,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,130,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,002,000 after buying an additional 1,597,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 9,989.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470,794 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,531,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,635,000 after buying an additional 1,234,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,977,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,978,000 after buying an additional 834,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

