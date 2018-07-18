Ally Financial (ALLY) Bonds Trading 0.3% Higher

An issue of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) bonds rose 0.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.125% coupon and will mature on February 13, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $98.50 and were trading at $98.63 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of Ally Financial traded up $0.18, reaching $27.73, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,000. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,388,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,240 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,531,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,378,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,327,000 after purchasing an additional 787,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,294,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 379,832 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,977,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,978,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares during the period.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

