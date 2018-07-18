Allstate Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of Allstate opened at $94.26 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allstate has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allstate by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,449,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,859,000 after acquiring an additional 528,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,838,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,599,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Allstate by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,566,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Allstate by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,227,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,371,000 after acquiring an additional 377,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

