Alaska Air Group (ALK) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.29

News stories about Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alaska Air Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1203304218909 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Alaska Air Group opened at $61.80 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.64%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $98,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,580.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

