Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14), Morningstar.com reports. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Akzo Nobel traded up $1.15, hitting $30.26, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 31,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

