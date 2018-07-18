AGEAS/S (AGESY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get AGEAS/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut AGEAS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of AGEAS/S opened at $50.78 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. AGEAS/S has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that AGEAS/S will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGEAS/S (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGEAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGEAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.