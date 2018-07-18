Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Addus Homecare traded up $0.70, hitting $61.55, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 116,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.22 million, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of -0.48. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $61.72.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.25 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. sell-side analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $32,458.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

