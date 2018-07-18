Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adamis Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.9638809041914 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.10, reaching $3.75, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 352,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.25. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADMP. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

