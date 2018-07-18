Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.8% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14,894.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,348,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 830,948 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 677,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,778,000 after acquiring an additional 344,481 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,860,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,108,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,585. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $125.48 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

In other Accenture news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $500,081.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,761.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $185,184.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,250 shares of company stock worth $8,580,527. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

