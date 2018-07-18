Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $767.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $773.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.28 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $715.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $742.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare traded down $0.66, reaching $42.50, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 503,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,561. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 6.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

