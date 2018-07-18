86 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,030.52 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,630.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $627,190.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booking from $2,240.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.87.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.