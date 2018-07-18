$754.00 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will post $754.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $753.00 million and the highest is $755.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Avaya has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

