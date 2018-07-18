7,030 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Purchased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,042,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.52. 12,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,449. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

