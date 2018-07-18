$662.76 Million in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (WDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $662.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Seven analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.52 million. Workday posted sales of $525.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Workday to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 392,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $50,013,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total value of $1,449,533.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 898,458 shares of company stock worth $114,874,162. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 112.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday traded down $0.01, reaching $133.19, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 1,503,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,916. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -104.83 and a beta of 1.83. Workday has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

