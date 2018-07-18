$6.32 Million in Sales Expected for Myokardia Inc (MYOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will report sales of $6.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the lowest is $5.63 million. Myokardia posted sales of $5.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year sales of $26.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.21 million to $33.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myokardia.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 235.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYOK. Bank of America began coverage on Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 150,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $7,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $517,305 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myokardia traded up $0.25, reaching $56.00, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,740. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 3.54. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.