49,900 Shares in ConocoPhillips (COP) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips opened at $70.28 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $243,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,052 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,534 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

