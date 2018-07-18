$447.63 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will announce sales of $447.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.26 million and the lowest is $446.69 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $424.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $404,913.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,752 shares of company stock worth $2,964,021 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $207,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.27. 426,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,834. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.