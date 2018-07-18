4,365 Shares in Southern Co (SO) Acquired by Granite Springs Asset Management LLC

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Southern by 34.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 366,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,426 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 199,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 125,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern traded down $0.11, reaching $47.54, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,823. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

