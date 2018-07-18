$405.63 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will report sales of $405.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.90 million and the lowest is $397.90 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $403.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $421.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts traded down $0.27, reaching $35.36, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.68. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

