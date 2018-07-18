$4.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report sales of $4.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.55 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $21.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

KSS traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $72.33. 2,440,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,206. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $215,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,537.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 987.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 5,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

