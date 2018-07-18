$389.25 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. L.P. Unit (KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR & Co. L.P. Unit (NYSE:KKR) will report sales of $389.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. L.P. Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.24 million. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit reported sales of $365.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. Unit will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. L.P. Unit.

KKR & Co. L.P. Unit (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on KKR & Co. L.P. Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. Unit from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit opened at $26.90 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. KKR & Co. L.P. Unit has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 153,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit by 1,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 171,854 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 185,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 52,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. L.P. Unit Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

