$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.34 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $14.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $14.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $17.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.92. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. CLSA cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Vipshop traded down $0.01, reaching $10.03, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,215,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,469,965. Vipshop has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

