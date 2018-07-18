29,363 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (IYF) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. iShares US Financials ETF comprises about 3.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000.

IYF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.75. 673,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,487. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $105.78 and a 1-year high of $126.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

