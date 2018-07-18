$246.28 Million in Sales Expected for Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) will report sales of $246.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.52 million and the lowest is $222.35 million. Hi-Crush Partners reported sales of $135.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will report full-year sales of $967.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $918.72 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $948.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $857.79 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hi-Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HCLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 857,878 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 321,728 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCLP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.18. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

