2,455 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Purchased by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 193,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,104,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded up $0.57, reaching $217.37, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 13,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,771. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.02 and a twelve month high of $220.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.8998 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.