22,581 Shares in PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 130.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,592,000 after purchasing an additional 481,967 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $12,566,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 309.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 307,320 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $9,232,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $8,032,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.76.

In related news, Director Norman P. Becker acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.27. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.44 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.