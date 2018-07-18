$220,000.00 in Sales Expected for Energous Corp (WATT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) to announce $220,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energous’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. Energous reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energous will report full year sales of $3.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $4.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.60 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energous.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 8,335.76% and a negative return on equity of 233.60%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

WATT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energous presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 10,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $163,791.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,030.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,325 shares of company stock worth $530,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 163.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Marble Arch Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 34.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 200,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62. Energous has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

