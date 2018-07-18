$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Group Inc (GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CGI Group Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CGI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the highest is $2.37 billion. CGI Group reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI Group will report full year sales of $8.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CGI Group.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on CGI Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CGI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

CGI Group traded up $0.28, reaching $65.86, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 12,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. CGI Group has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

