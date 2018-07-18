$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Corp (MAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Masco reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 512.88%. Masco’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Masco to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of Masco opened at $38.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. Masco has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.