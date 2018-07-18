1,855 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (GD) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Capital One National Association boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,844,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics opened at $192.32 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.19.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

