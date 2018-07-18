16,849 Shares in Cactus Inc (WHD) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $17,564,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $384,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $15,370,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $17,062,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $18,405,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Cactus opened at $33.79 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Cactus Inc has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 0.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.14 million. analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

