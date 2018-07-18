$16.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (PG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to post $16.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.88 billion and the lowest is $16.38 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $16.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $66.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.71 billion to $67.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $66.57 billion to $69.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.21.

Shares of PG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,187. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $149,130.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,199.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,189,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,983,000 after purchasing an additional 882,109 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,382,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,593 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,939,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,316 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,777 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

